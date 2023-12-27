Sensex (    %)
                        
Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Brokerage firm Nomura believes that the momentum in cement stocks is likely to continue with margins expanding on the back of stronger volume growth, pricing discipline and relatively lower fuel costs

India cement units are cooperating closely with CCI, says Holcim
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Shares of cement makers were in demand in Wednesday's trade on expectations of a healthy operational performance ahead. 

Among individual stocks, sector giant UltraTech Cement jumped 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 10,425.

With today's rally, the stock joined the elite group of listed companies with market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion. At 01:50 PM; UltraTech Cement’s market-cap was Rs 3.01 trillion, according to BSE data.

In the past one month, the stock has rallied 22 per cent as compared to an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to UltraTech’s

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Cement stocks UltraTech Cement Ambuja Cement Star Cement

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

