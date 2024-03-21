Sensex (    %)
                             
CG Power, Cummins, Thermax, Hitachi Energy rally up to 9%, hit record highs

With increased economic activity in the country, the expectations are that India will double its generation and transmission capacities in the next couple of years

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Shares CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Thermax, Hitachi Energy India rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, hitting their respective record highs in the intraday trade on healthy demand outlook.

Shares of Siemens, for instance, surged 5 per cent to Rs 4,954.50, trading close to its record high level of Rs 4,973.55 touched on March 11, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 72,689 at 03:11 PM.

India's economy is expected to grow on the back of increase in capex spending in infrastructure, increase in private capex spending

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

