CG Power, Cummins, Thermax, Hitachi Energy rally up to 9%, hit record highs

Shares CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Thermax, Hitachi Energy India rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, hitting their respective record highs in the intraday trade on healthy demand outlook.

Shares of Siemens, for instance, surged 5 per cent to Rs 4,954.50, trading close to its record high level of Rs 4,973.55 touched on March 11, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 72,689 at 03:11 PM.

India's economy is expected to grow on the back of increase in capex spending in infrastructure, increase in private capex spending