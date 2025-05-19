Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Changing course: Nifty's valuation edge erodes as US Treasury yields surge

Changing course: Nifty's valuation edge erodes as US Treasury yields surge

Historically, there is a negative correlation between US 10Y treasury bond yield and Nifty 50 valuation

markets
Premium

The Nifty 50’s underlying EPS is up just 5.1 per cent year-over-year, the least in 51 months.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent surge in US bond yields, combined with lacklustre corporate earnings in the March 2025 quarter, is weighing on Indian equity valuations and could pressure stock prices further. The earnings yield on the Nifty 50 benchmark index has fallen 64 basis points since the end of February, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has risen 27 basis points over the same period. 
As a result, the yield spread — the difference between India’s equity earnings yield and the US risk-free rate — has turned negative for foreign investors, slipping to -18 basis points from a 21-month high
Topics : Bond Yields Nifty 50 Foreign investors equity market Indian equities Indian stocks FPIs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon