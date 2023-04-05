close

CLSA upgrades Bajaj Finance as it logs record customer, loan growth in Q4

Loans booked by consumer financier Bajaj Finance jumped 20 per cent YoY to 7.6 million in Q4FY23, taking the total loans booked by the lender in FY23 to 29.6 million, its highest-ever in a year

Deepak KorgaonkarNikita Vashisht Mumbai/New Delhi
Bajaj Finance Limited
Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Bajaj Finance's quarterly business update, coupled with around 24 per cent fall over the past six months, has turned risk-reward favourable for investors, observe analysts. They see up to 39 per cent upside in the stock, from a one-year perspective.
Global brokerage CLSA, for instance, has upgraded the stock from 'underperform' to 'outperform' with an increased one-year target price of Rs 6,600 (vs Rs 6,000 earlier) as it believes the risk-reward has turned favourable for the counter, and there is scope for expansion if growth remains robust.
"The sequential loan growth was faster in Q4 than in Q3, which is a festive quarter. Importantly, after a couple of quarters of single-digit volume growth, the company delivered 21 per cent loan volume growth in Q4. While this is still below pre-Covid levels, it is better than expectations due to better lending environment, and management execution," it said in its recent repo
Topics : Buzzing stocks | Bajaj Finance | loan | AUM | Q4 Results | stocks to watch | Banking stocks | Market trends

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

