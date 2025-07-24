Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Coforge shares drop 6% post Q1 earnings;should you buy the dip?

Coforge shares drop 6% post Q1 earnings;should you buy the dip?

Coforge's consolidated revenue figure advanced 56.5 per cent to ₹3,688.6 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹2,357.1 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25.

Coforge
premium

The total order intake for the quarter under review stood at $507 million

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Coforge share price today: Shares of IT services provider, Coforge, slipped over 6 per cent on Thursday, July 24, 2025, hitting an intraday low of ₹1,723.50 per share.

At 9:40 AM, Coforge shares were trading at ₹1,745.60, down by 5.63 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading at 25,185.90 level, down by just 34 points or 0.13 per cent. At the time of writing this report, around 3.08 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

The

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Coforge
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon