Competitive pressures, valuations leave little room for Nestle India upside

Nestle India saw subdued revenue growth of 4.5 per cent on-year during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), on a high base of 9 per cent and 100 basis points gross margin contraction due to inflationary pressures in coffee, edible oil and palm oil.

There was double-digit growth in the beverages and confectionery categories, due to price hikes. But growth was muted in the prepared dishes and milk nutrition segments.

Nestle has appointed Manish Tiwary as managing director for a five-year term starting April 1, 2025. This may lead to a shift in the strategy which is