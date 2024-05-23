Business Standard
Concor, Dixon: Trading strategies for stocks with high long buildup in F&O

F&O stock update for May expiry: Page Industries, Concor, Dixon, Metropolis, Crompton Greaves and Zydus Life have seen notable long buildup in recent days. Here's a short-term outlook on the stocks.

Rex Cano Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
With the Nifty 50 logging back-to-back gains in the last few trading sessions several stocks too have managed to register decent gains on the NSE.

The Nifty May futures gained 0.9 per cent in the last four trading sessions, while the overall open interest (OI) dipped 3.8 per cent, mainly on account of some short-covering by FIIs. The FIIs net long-short ratio which stood at 27 per cent four days back, now stands at near about 31 per cent; which shows that the foreign investor still hold sizeable shorts in index futures for the May expiry.

Among stock futures, out
First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

