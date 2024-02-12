Confidence, delivered: Domestic markets sustain 40%+ trade triumph

Delivery-based trades in the domestic markets have maintained levels above 40 per cent for a fourth consecutive month. Experts view this as a sign of investor confidence in the markets, despite valuations trading above historical levels.

Normally, delivery-based trades decrease when traders perceive stocks as vulnerable, shifting focus towards intraday trading.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case presently.

This month, the average delivery-based trades on the National Stock Exchange and BSE have held at 40 per cent, slightly below the 12-month average of 41 per cent.

On the BSE, the average delivery-based trades are even higher at 58