CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

According to SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS), the enhanced profitability of public sector banks (PSBs) and CPSE is anticipated to contribute to improved dividend payouts

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were on a roll on Friday as they rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade after the government increased capital expenditure outlay by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.1 trillion for FY24-25 (3.4 per cent of GDP) as compared to Rs 10 trillion in FY23-24.

According to SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS), the enhanced profitability of public sector banks (PSBs) and CPSE is anticipated to contribute to improved dividend payouts, potentially surpassing FY25BE projections. The brokerage firm said that its calculations suggest that the government could exceed FY25BE revenue

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

