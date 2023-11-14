Sensex (-0.50%)
A glimmer of hope: Debt, hybrid funds may gain currency in Samvat 2080

Most believe that debt funds will attract higher flows over the next 12 months as the interest rate trajectory could trend lower throughout the year

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Riding the wave of the equity market, the mutual fund (MF) industry experienced double-digit growth in Samvat 2079, concluding the Hindu calendar year close to the Rs 50 trillion assets under management milestone.

After a subdued 6 per cent growth in Samvat 2078, the industry’s assets surged over 18 per cent last year to Rs 46.7 trillion.
Industry players anticipate that Samvat 2080 will also be a fruitful year for the asset management industry, given the strong inflows from retail investors, particularly through the systematic investment plan route.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

