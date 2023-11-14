A glimmer of hope: Debt, hybrid funds may gain currency in Samvat 2080

Riding the wave of the equity market, the mutual fund (MF) industry experienced double-digit growth in Samvat 2079, concluding the Hindu calendar year close to the Rs 50 trillion assets under management milestone.



After a subdued 6 per cent growth in Samvat 2078, the industry’s assets surged over 18 per cent last year to Rs 46.7 trillion.

Industry players anticipate that Samvat 2080 will also be a fruitful year for the asset management industry, given the strong inflows from retail investors, particularly through the systematic investment plan route.

