JSW Steel-JFE JV to unlock value at BPSL and strengthen balance sheet

JSW Steel (JSTL) has announced a restructuring that unlocks value from Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and changes the balance sheet. JSTL will do a slump sale of a 50 per cent stake in BPSL to Japan’s JFE Steel in two equal tranches totalling Rs 15,700 crore in cash. This implies an enterprise value of Rs 53,000 crore for the sale, along with an associated debt transfer that should lead to Rs 37,000 crore of deleveraging.

What is the valuation implied for BPSL and how is it structured?

The enterprise value comprises Rs 31,500 crore of equity value and another