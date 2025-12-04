Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / JSW Steel-JFE JV to unlock value at BPSL and strengthen balance sheet

JSW Steel-JFE JV to unlock value at BPSL and strengthen balance sheet

JSW Steel's BPSL restructuring and its 50:50 JFE JV signal major deleveraging and a cleaner structure, adding tech benefits even as consolidated operating profit is expected to moderate

JSW Steel, JSW
premium

Overall, JSW Steel will receive Rs 24,500 crore in cash for the slump sale of its stake and will also get Rs 7,900 crore through equity dilution on the back of the share swap agreement with Piombino, which owned 17.35 per cent of BPSL. (Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel (JSTL) has announced a restructuring that unlocks value from Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and changes the balance sheet. JSTL will do a slump sale of a 50 per cent stake in BPSL to Japan’s JFE Steel in two equal tranches totalling Rs 15,700 crore in cash. This implies an enterprise value of Rs 53,000 crore for the sale, along with an associated debt transfer that should lead to Rs 37,000 crore of deleveraging.
 
What is the valuation implied for BPSL and how is it structured?
 
The enterprise value comprises Rs 31,500 crore of equity value and another
Topics : JSW JSW steel Market news The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon