Sensex (-0.13%)
65931.23 -86.58
Nifty (0.00%)
19802.05 0.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.54%)
6454.80 + 34.90
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
42120.80 + 93.50
Nifty Bank (0.30%)
43708.25 + 130.75
Heatmap

Defence shares in focus; HAL hits new high, BDL, Mazagon Dock gain up to 4%

According to reports India is set to give preliminary approval to three mega indigenous projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion.

defence
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of defence companies were in focus, gaining up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market amid reports that India is set to give preliminary approval to three mega indigenous projects which together would be around Rs 1.4 trillion.

According to a Times of India report, the three projects include manufacturing of another aircraft carrier, 97 more Tejas MK1A fighters and 156 Prachand light combat helicopters. As per the report, defence acquisitions council is likely to take up the AoN (acceptance of necessity) for the three projects at a meeting slated on November 30.

Though these projects have been under discussions from armed forces with the government, ICICI Securities believe that the process

Also Read

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Defence shares in focus; HAL, Bharat Dynamics, BEL hit new highs

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL, Mazagon Dock: Defence stocks may see up to 10% upside on robust charts

Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

Himatsingka Seide soars 8% to hit fresh 52-week high on stable outlook

State-owned insurers rally up to 11%; GIC Re, New India hit 52-week highs

Stock of this B K Birla group company has zoomed 75% in four weeks

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Topics : Buzzing stocks defence firms stock market trading Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd Bharat Dynamics Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon