Defence shares in focus; HAL hits new high, BDL, Mazagon Dock gain up to 4%

Shares of defence companies were in focus, gaining up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market amid reports that India is set to give preliminary approval to three mega indigenous projects which together would be around Rs 1.4 trillion.

According to a Times of India report, the three projects include manufacturing of another aircraft carrier, 97 more Tejas MK1A fighters and 156 Prachand light combat helicopters. As per the report, defence acquisitions council is likely to take up the AoN (acceptance of necessity) for the three projects at a meeting slated on November 30.

Though these projects have been under discussions from armed forces with the government, ICICI Securities believe that the process