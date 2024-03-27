Delta Corp hits over 3-year low; stock tanks 55% from 52-week high

Shares of Delta Corp hit an over three-year low at Rs 116.50, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market on earnings worries. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.8 per cent at 73,027 at 11:04 am.

In the past one month, the stock of the online gaming company was down 21 per cent. It fell 55 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 259.95 touched on June 28, 2023, as the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reduced their majority stake in the company. The stock had hit a record high