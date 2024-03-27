Sensex (    %)
                             
Delta Corp hits over 3-year low; stock tanks 55% from 52-week high

FIIs reduced their stake in Delta Corp to 1.6% at the end of December quarter, from 6.7% in the preceding June 2023 quarter. Meanwhile, retail holding rose to 45% from 32.8%.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Shares of Delta Corp hit an over three-year low at Rs 116.50, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market on earnings worries. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.8 per cent at 73,027 at 11:04 am.

In the past one month, the stock of the online gaming company was down 21 per cent. It fell 55 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 259.95 touched on June 28, 2023, as the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reduced their majority stake in the company. The stock had hit a record high

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

