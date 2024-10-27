Demand drivers likely to sustain Reits' outperformance and growth

After lagging behind benchmarks and broader indices over the past five years, real estate investment trusts (reits) have outperformed them since the start of 2024. The four listed reits have posted an average return of 16 per cent year-to-date, compared to 9.9 per cent for the S&P BSE Sensex and 11 per cent for the National Stock Exchange Nifty.

Recent data on the strength of the office leasing market, coupled with second-quarter (Q2) results for 2024-25 (FY25), indicate that reits’ rally still has legs. During the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25, gross leasing in the sector surged to 24.7 million