Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Demand drivers likely to sustain Reits' outperformance and growth

Demand drivers likely to sustain Reits' outperformance and growth

Home stretch for real estate investment trusts as strength of the office leasing market and Q2 results show endurance

reit
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After lagging behind benchmarks and broader indices over the past five years, real estate investment trusts (reits) have outperformed them since the start of 2024. The four listed reits have posted an average return of 16 per cent year-to-date, compared to 9.9 per cent for the S&P BSE Sensex and 11 per cent for the National Stock Exchange Nifty.
 
Recent data on the strength of the office leasing market, coupled with second-quarter (Q2) results for 2024-25 (FY25), indicate that reits’ rally still has legs. During the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25, gross leasing in the sector surged to 24.7 million
Topics : HSBC India REITs Real Estate Q2 results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon