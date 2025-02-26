Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Demand pick up key for further gains in consumer electricals space

Demand pick up key for further gains in consumer electricals space

Fans registered low-single digit growth, while kitchen appliances faced low demand, and low LED prices adversely impacted lighting

bulbs, LED, lights
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consumer electricals segment had a mildly disappointing performance in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) due to weak consumer sentiment in December.
 
Elevated advertising and promotion (A&P) spends and negative operating leverage squeezed operating profit margins. Rebound in demand for cables led to growth for Polycab though high channel inventory was negative. 
 
Fans registered low-single digit growth, while kitchen appliances faced low demand, and low LED prices adversely impacted lighting. Stabilisers & UPS performed better, driving growth for V-Guard, while improvement in penetration aided double-digit growth for Eureka Forbes. Solar pumps demand is driven by government schemes,
Topics : Consumer electronics Electricals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon