Demand uncertainty likely to keep Tata Steel stock under pressure

The Q4 results of Tata Steel and management guidance indicated that operational difficulties in Europe and the UK continued to offset the steel major’s strong domestic performance. The consolidated operating profit grew 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,600 crore, which was down 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on strong India performance though Tata Steel India’s operating profit declined 2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 8,040 crore (down 7 per cent Y-o-Y).

Tata Steel India's sales volume grew 11 per cent Q-o-Q at 5.42 million tonnes (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y) but the average realisation declined 5 per cent