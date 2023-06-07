Demat account openings rise in May, total count at new high of 118.2 mn

Market experts said a combination of gain in the mid- and small-cap segments and some excitement due to the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma led to the uptick in the openi

In May, the benchmark Nifty gained 2.6 per cent on the back of strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and encouraging March quarter earnings. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 6.2 per cent, and the Nifty Small-cap 100 rose 5.1 per cent. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 43,838 crore in May, the highest buying in nine months.