close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Demat additions slow in April despite sharp market rally, shows data

Market experts said that a combination of direct equity investors reaching a saturation point and less number of initial public offerings or IPOs in the market have contributed to this trend

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite a sharp rally in domestic equities in April, fewer investors rushed to open their trading accounts than in the previous few months.
About 1.59 million new demat accounts were opened with two depositories -- CDSL and NSDL -- taking the total tally past 116.05 million in April. The demat additions were 23 per cent below the 2022-23 financial year monthly average of 2.07 million.
Market experts said that a combination of direct equity investors reaching a saturation point and less number of initial public offerings or IPOs in the market have contributed to this trend.
Or

Also Read

Nearly 28 million demat accounts added in 2022, shows data

Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23

Declare nominee by March 31 or risk having your demat, MF folio frozen

How to move shares to another demat if you're sore with existing broker

1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year

Sebi revises requirements for issuance, listing of transition bonds

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL

Sebi to tell brokers, mutual funds to limit use of financial influencers

Topics : demat accounts stock markets

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Demat additions slow in April despite sharp market rally, shows data

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Sebi revises requirements for issuance, listing of transition bonds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL

FPIs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sensex
4 min read

Manappuram in freefall as ED freezes Rs 143 cr-assets; sinks 21% in 3 days

Bear-market-2
3 min read

Sensex plunges 695 pts, Nifty below 18,100 as HDFC twins sink up to 6%

Sensex
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon