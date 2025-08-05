Despite near-term concerns analysts upbeat on ABB India's stock

ABB India (ABB) suffered a miss during the April-June quarter (Q2) of CY25 due to higher competitive intensity and new quality control order (QCO) guidelines.

Weakening order inflow may also impact operations, going forward.

However, ABB gained share in base orders in Tier III and IV cities and is well-placed to benefit from a return of investment. It could remain a market leader despite competition.

ABB India’s Q2CY25 (the company has a December year ending) results disappointed with order inflows down 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

For Q2CY25, revenue grew by 12 per cent to ₹3,170 crore, while earnings before