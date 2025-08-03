Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / DIIs' dominance on bourses gets stronger, overtaking FPIs in mkt ownership

DIIs' dominance on bourses gets stronger, overtaking FPIs in mkt ownership

DII ownership reached a new all-time high of 17.82 per cent as of June 2025, up from 17.62 per cent at the end of March 2025, according to an analysis by Prime Database

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market
premium

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the nation’s largest institutional investor, has an ownership of 3.68 per cent, despite a slight dip from the previous quarter. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After overtaking foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in terms of market ownership, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have further solidified their dominance.
 
DII ownership reached a new all-time high of 17.82 per cent as of June 2025, up from 17.62 per cent at the end of March 2025, according to an analysis by Prime Database.
 
On the other hand, FPIs saw their stake slip to a 13-year low of 17.04 per cent, despite net inflows of ₹38,674 crore during the quarter.
 
DII ownership had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.
 
DIIs plouged ₹1.68 trillion into domestic stocks
Topics : Markets News Foreign Portfolio Investors Domestic Institutional Investors Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon