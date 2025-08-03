DIIs' dominance on bourses gets stronger, overtaking FPIs in mkt ownership

After overtaking foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in terms of market ownership, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have further solidified their dominance.

DII ownership reached a new all-time high of 17.82 per cent as of June 2025, up from 17.62 per cent at the end of March 2025, according to an analysis by Prime Database.

On the other hand, FPIs saw their stake slip to a 13-year low of 17.04 per cent, despite net inflows of ₹38,674 crore during the quarter.

DII ownership had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.

DIIs plouged ₹1.68 trillion into domestic stocks