Disappointment in Lok Sabha poll outcome will be short-lived: Pradeep Gupta

PRADEEP GUPTA, executive director and head of investments (India) at Lighthouse Canton, believes markets are hoping for policy stability and continuity post the outcome. In an email interview, Gupta tells Tanmay Tiwary how the markets view general elections, and shares his perspectives on the current state of the Indian markets and potential risks. Edited excerpts:

How does the market look to you at current levels?

The Indian markets appear to be expensive, on an absolute basis, with 1-year forward valuation