Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Disappointment in Lok Sabha poll outcome will be short-lived: Pradeep Gupta

The Indian markets appear to be expensive, on an absolute basis, with 1-year forward valuation at 20 times. The overall risk/reward ratio, thus, seem unfavourable on a historical basis, Gupta said

Pradeep Gupta of Lighthouse Canton
Web Exclusive Premium

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
The next big trigger for the Indian equity markets are the Lok Sabha election results. Due on June 4, PRADEEP GUPTA, executive director and head of investments (India) at Lighthouse Canton, believes markets are hoping for policy stability and continuity post the outcome. In an email interview, Gupta tells Tanmay Tiwary how the markets view general elections, and shares his perspectives on the current state of the Indian markets and potential risks. Edited excerpts:

How does the market look to you at current levels?
The Indian markets appear to be expensive, on an absolute basis, with 1-year forward valuation
Topics : Indian markets Indian markets and FII DIIs foreign investments in India Valuations BSE NSE BSE NSE equity S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Nifty50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Lok Sabha elections Markets insights Indian equities Indian equity markets Foreign investments BSE smallcap Smallcap index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon