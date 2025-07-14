Diversified players better placed in the infra sector; Q1FY26 results mixed

In Q1FY26, results across the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies, road, and infrastructure segments may be mixed. Diversified companies like L&T, KPIL, KEC International, and Ahluwalia Contracts may report good results with double-digit revenue growth. But road companies like KNR Constructions, GR Infra, and Ashoka Buildcon face headwinds due to lower order books and could see revenue declines. Asset monetisation continues for road players.

Order inflows have been robust for diversified companies but weak for road developers in Q1FY26. However, book-to-bill ratios remain adequate in the range of 2–4 times even for most road players (although FY25 has a