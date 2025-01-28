Business Standard

DLF on strong growth foundation supported by robust pre-sales performance

DLF on strong growth foundation supported by robust pre-sales performance

DLF sold 173 units with a total area of 1.85 million square feet (msf) at an average realisation of Rs 70 crore per residence

DLF
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

DLF reported strong pre-sales of Rs 12,100 crore in Q3FY25, up 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (up 17x quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q). This was backed by sales from its super-luxury project, ‘The Dahlias,’ which recorded pre-sales of Rs 11,800 crore (98 per cent). DLF sold 173 units with a total area of 1.85 million square feet (msf) at an average realisation of Rs 70 crore per residence. By 9MFY25, the company had exceeded its full-year pre-sales guidance. It’s likely that FY25 pre-sales will end at Rs 23,800 crore (previously guided for Rs 18,100 crore).
 
The launch pipeline for FY25 has further
Topics : DLF EBITDA Real estate developers luxury homes

