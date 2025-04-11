Domestic demand, European turnaround keep Street positive on Tata Steel

Tata Steel’s European operations may be improving though global headwinds could make things difficult for the steel industry. At a recent investor call, the company announced a major reorganisation of its Netherlands operations (Tata Steel Netherlands) targeting cost savings to the tune of €500 million for 2025-26 (FY26) and incremental savings of €50-60 million in 2026-27 (FY27).

This includes plans to downsize its workforce by 1,600 (base of 9,000 employees) for the Ijmuiden plant leading to cost savings of €160 million in FY26 and €50 million in FY27. The restructuring will not involve discontinuation of downstream operations in the region.