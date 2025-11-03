Domestic pension fund flows into equities at record high, shows data

A record amount of pension money may be finding its way into the stock market, if buying figures in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data are any indication.

Category inflows touched ₹37,409 crore for the three months ending September 2025, shows an analysis of NSE data. This is the highest in rolling three-month data going back to 2016. For comparison, it was ₹4,509 crore in September 2024, and ₹894 crore in September 2016.

The data is based on the NSE monthly reports under the category of “New Pension System” and may not be fully representative of activity across bourses. Similar