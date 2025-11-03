Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Domestic pension fund flows into equities at record high, shows data

Domestic pension fund flows into equities at record high, shows data

Category inflows touched ₹37,409 crore for the three months ending September 2025, shows an analysis of NSE data. This is the highest in rolling three-month data going back to 2016

stock market trading, NSE, Sensex, pension funds
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A record amount of pension money may be finding its way into the stock market, if buying figures in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data are any indication.
 
Category inflows touched ₹37,409 crore for the three months ending September 2025, shows an analysis of NSE data. This is the highest in rolling three-month data going back to 2016. For comparison, it was ₹4,509 crore in September 2024, and ₹894 crore in September 2016.
 
The data is based on the NSE monthly reports under the category of “New Pension System” and may not be fully representative of activity across bourses. Similar
Topics : Sensex stock market trading NSE pension funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon