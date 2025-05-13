Margin pressures, growth triggers to weigh on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories delivered a muted operational performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25), even as revenue growth remained healthy. Lower gross margin performance and muted domestic growth are key concerns. Most brokerages have a sell or reduce rating, as there are uncertainties related to the development of a new product portfolio and the launch timelines.

The stock has underperformed its peers not only in the short term (three months and six months) but also over the longer term. While the peer index, Nifty Pharma, has delivered a 70 per cent return over the past two years, the drug