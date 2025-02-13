Earnings downgrades worry for Siemens India on muted Dec quarter show

Siemens India reported financials for the December quarter after a demerger of the company’s energy segment. For the combined entity, revenue was 9 per cent below estimates and net profit was 3 per cent above estimates. The demerger is on track to be completed this calendar year (CY25). Revenue and net profit grew 4 per cent and 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by the energy segment. The non-energy segments were impacted by a slowdown.

The energy segment delivered good performance with revenue at ₹1,440 crore (up 29 per cent Y-o-Y). Margin for the segment stood at 22.6