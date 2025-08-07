Britannia's margins seen improving as raw material inflation cools

Led by an uptick in pricing, consumer major Britannia Industries reported robust revenue growth for the June quarter (Q1FY26). While overall growth was strong, what disappointed the Street was muted volumes and pressure on profitability. Though results were a mixed bag, brokerages are positive on the stock, citing expectations of steady revenue growth and margin improvement due to lower raw material costs.

Overall sales growth for the packaged foods major came in at 8.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,622 crore and was in line with Street expectations. While transaction growth was strong at 12.2 per cent, volume growth