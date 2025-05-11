Equity markets stared down the barrel - but now, the trigger's pulled

India’s equity markets have weathered 11 past flare-ups with nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan with little lasting damage.

According to Anand Rathi, the sharpest fall — 14 per cent during the 2001 Parliament attack — was largely driven by global headwinds. Indian equities even outperformed the S&P 500 during that period. The full-blown Kargil War saw no correction, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) kept buying through both events.

But the current escalation — marked by open hostilities and advanced weaponry — could test that resilience. After holding steady, markets wobbled on Friday: the Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent, and