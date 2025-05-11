Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Equity markets stared down the barrel - but now, the trigger's pulled

Equity markets stared down the barrel - but now, the trigger's pulled

Bordering on peace tested: Past shots fired, but this bullet strikes closer to home

markets
Premium

Analysts observe that the ceasefire is a welcome relief, but had the conflict dragged on, the impact could have spilled into the real economy, denting growth and investment.

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s equity markets have weathered 11 past flare-ups with nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan with little lasting damage.
 
According to Anand Rathi, the sharpest fall — 14 per cent during the 2001 Parliament attack — was largely driven by global headwinds. Indian equities even outperformed the S&P 500 during that period. The full-blown Kargil War saw no correction, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) kept buying through both events.
 
But the current escalation — marked by open hostilities and advanced weaponry — could test that resilience. After holding steady, markets wobbled on Friday: the Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent, and
Topics : equity market stock market trading India Pakistan relations India-Pak conflict

