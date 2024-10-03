Equity mop up increases 2.2 times in H1FY25, says Prime Database

At Rs 1.55 trillion, the amount of capital raised through equity issuances during the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25) was 2.2 times that of the same period of last financial year. The mop up via initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 56,340 crore was also nearly twice of last fiscal.
Meanwhile, qualified institutional placements (QIPs) mobilised Rs 66,250 crore, 2.7x during the same period last fiscal, shows an analysis done by Prime Database. The equity fund mop up was underpinned by broad-based gains in the markets. The Nifty 50 index rose