A tango: Indian equity market valuation rises as US bond yields ease

The Indian equity market valuation has been moving in tandem with the US 10-year treasury yield. While the benchmark US bond yield has witnessed a nearly 70 basis point decline since the end of October this year, dropping from 4.93 per cent to 4.23 per cent on Friday, the Sensex earnings yield has slipped by nearly 45 basis points — from 4.5 per cent to 4.05 per cent.

Previously, Indian equities’ earnings yields rose in sync with the US bond yields. The Sensex earnings yield climbed by 46 basis points between July and September, shadowing the 96 basis point rise in the US 10-year bond yield.



Earnings yield, the inverse of a security’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, is the potential dividend for