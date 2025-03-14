Expanding product portfolio to drive growth for Zydus Lifesciences

The Zydus Lifesciences stock has underperformed the BSE Healthcare Index over the last month. The company is seeking growth through limited competition products, acquisitions such as Amplitude, to expand its presence in the medtech segment.

The near-term trigger for the stock is its plan to acquire Amplitude Surgical. Amplitude had a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in sales for the six months ending in December’24, with an operating profit margin of 25.4 per cent.

The acquisition is at four times enterprise value to sales and 15.7 times the enterprise value to operating profit ratio. This boosts Zydus’ presence in