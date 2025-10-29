Expansion, margin improvement likely to drive gains for Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Q2FY26 operating profit of Rs 14,600 crore beat street consensus estimates and was up 16 per cent on a sequential basis, while it was up 287 per cent over the year-ago quarter on account of an improved refining performance. The core refining margin of $8.9 per barrel was well above estimate ($6.9 per barrel in Q1FY26) and at a premium of $4.9 per barrel to the benchmark Singapore gross refining margin (GRM) of $4.0 per barrel.

The reported refining margin of $10.7 per barrel was driven by an inventory gain of $1.7 per barrel (versus an