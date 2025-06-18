Expansion positives factored into the valuations of Hindustan Zinc

The board ofLtd (HZL) has approved a capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹12,000 crore to be funded through internal accruals and debt to expand zinc smelting capacity by 250 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) at Debari in Rajasthan along with a mine capacity expansion of 330 KTPA. At an investor meet held by the company, the management announced that the expansion is expected to be completed in the next 36 months, with capex across FY26-FY28. The guidance is ₹3,500 crore capex in FY26, ₹5,000 crore in FY27, and the remaining in FY28.