Explosive, yet enriching CY23 for equity investors: Jitendra Gohil

It has been a scrambled five months for Indian equity markets. Jitendra Gohil, director, global investment management at Credit Suisse Wealth Management India, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says he expects a high single-digit to low double-digit return for Indian equities in calendar year 2023 (CY23), with a preference for mid-caps over large-caps. Edited excerpts:
When do you see Indian equity markets exiting the phase of consolidation?
CY23 will be a volatile but rewarding year for Indian equity investors, with the purpose of consolidating in the first six months, followed by recovery in the second half. We continue to hold this view but acknowledge that recovery has been somewhat earlier than anticipated.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or