FIIs short bets intact even as Nifty rises nearly 700 pts from recent lows

The NSE Nifty 50 index has rallied nearly 700 points or 2.8 per cent from its low of 24,337 hit earlier this month on August 08, 2025 amid hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and the Indian government's plans to rationalize the Goods and Services Tax (GST) into a 2-tier system, bringing a majority of goods into lower tax slabs. So far in the August series, the Nifty has gained 0.9 per cent and there are only seven trading sessions remaining for the monthly expiry. Despite the sharp pullback from the