Fizz is back in Varun Beverages stock as launches, summer boost outlook

Having slumped by 32 per cent in the first two months of calendar year (CY) 2025, the stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) has made a smart recovery since March, gaining 24 per cent. The drop in stock prices was due to concerns related to competition and slower volume growth in the India business. The stock is currently trading at ₹539.6 a share.

However, the Street believes that the correction is overdone and that the company has multiple growth opportunities in both the India and Africa markets. Also, there could be a near-term volume surge given the onset of the summer