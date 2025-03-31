Monday, March 31, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Fizz is back in Varun Beverages stock as launches, summer boost outlook

Fizz is back in Varun Beverages stock as launches, summer boost outlook

The key concern weighing on the stock is increased competitive intensity with the relaunch of Campa Cola by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) in March 2023

Varun beverages
Premium

The overall Indian market is 2.4 billion cases and this is dominated by Coca Cola and PepsiCo which have a combined share of 80-85 per cent.

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Having slumped by 32 per cent in the first two months of calendar year (CY) 2025, the stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) has made a smart recovery since March, gaining 24 per cent. The drop in stock prices was due to concerns related to competition and slower volume growth in the India business. The stock is currently trading at ₹539.6 a share.
 
However, the Street believes that the correction is overdone and that the company has multiple growth opportunities in both the India and Africa markets. Also, there could be a near-term volume surge given the onset of the summer
Topics : Varun Beverages Beverages Beverage firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon