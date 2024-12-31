FMCG major Marico likely to outperform peers in H2FY25 on brands' growth

From its lows in mid-November, the stock of consumer major Marico is up about 8 per cent in trade and has outperformed its peers. The Nifty FMCG index is up a per cent while the Sensex is flat over this period. The gains for the owner of Saffola and Parachute brands are on expectations that the company will do better than other consumer peers in the second half of FY25. The sales outperformance will be on the back of improvement in both the core brands as well as its growth portfolio.

Nuvama Research is bullish on the company and expects