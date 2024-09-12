FOPs slow to migrate under Sebi's new SM REIT norms; few registered

Only a handful of fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) have migrated to the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs).

As per the data on the market regulator’s website, only one FOP, Property Share Investments, had secured a licence, while five more applications were pending, including those from hBits and WiseX, as of August 31.

The deadline for migration from FOP to the newly introduced SM REIT framework—cleared by the Sebi board in November 2023 and notified in March—ended on September 8.

Industry players say the