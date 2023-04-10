close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

Turn their attention to capital goods, construction, FMCG, consumer durables in March

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
BSE, stock market, sensex

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pulled out Rs 11,000 crore from energy, finance and information technology stocks in the second half of March.
Companies operating in the oil, gas and consumable fuels space saw selling worth Rs 4,524 crore, followed by financial services (Rs 3,346 crore) and IT (Rs 3,133 crore), according to data collated by Primeinfobase.

Auto (Rs 439 crore) and telecommunication (Rs 268 crore) were the other sectors where foreign investors sold shares. FPIs sold shares worth Rs 4,638 crore on a net basis in the second fortnight of March.
In the energy sector, the selling was largely in Reliance Industries (RIL), and the withdrawal from the IT stocks was attributed to the banking crisis in the western world.

“For many of the big IT players, the financial sector accounts for a third of their revenues. The banking crisis in the western world could hurt them," said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and advisory firm.
Meanwhile, FPIs bought capital goods stocks worth Rs 1,731 crore, construction materials worth Rs 1,140 crore, and construction company shares worth Rs 1,199 crore. Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) worth Rs 1,103 crore and consumer durables (Rs 850 crore) were the other buys during this period.

Also Read

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

FMCG companies watch rural demand with bated breath as pain persists

Indian subsidiaries of FMCG giants outperforming their parent cos: Report

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Oil & Gas shares in focus: MGL hits 52-week high; ONGC, IGL jump up to 3%

Godrej Properties soars 8% on strong Q4 business update

Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds


The focus on capital goods and construction was attributed to the government’s thrust on capital expenditure and the production-linked incentive schemes. FMCG stocks, meanwhile, were picked up as defensive buying.
"Still, volume growth (in FMCG) is in single digits. In a higher interest-hike scenario, FMCG is the best defensive sector. Maybe FPIs think the rate-hike cycle hasn't peaked," said Chokkalingam.

Despite the selling, the highest sectoral allocation was to financial services firms at 33.5 per cent, up from 33.07 per cent in the previous fortnight. IT (10.97 per cent) and energy (10.11 per cent) were the other sectors with high FPI allocation.
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors | energy sector | finance sector | IT sector

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nifty Realty index rallies 7% in 2 days after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
4 min read

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Oil & Gas shares in focus: MGL hits 52-week high; ONGC, IGL jump up to 3%

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for long term, says Sankaran Naren

S Naren
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips into red, down 300pts from high; Financials weigh

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon