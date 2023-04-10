Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT



Companies operating in the oil, gas and consumable fuels space saw selling worth Rs 4,524 crore, followed by financial services (Rs 3,346 crore) and IT (Rs 3,133 crore), according to data collated by Primeinfobase. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pulled out Rs 11,000 crore from energy, finance and information technology stocks in the second half of March.



In the energy sector, the selling was largely in Reliance Industries (RIL), and the withdrawal from the IT stocks was attributed to the banking crisis in the western world. Auto (Rs 439 crore) and telecommunication (Rs 268 crore) were the other sectors where foreign investors sold shares. FPIs sold shares worth Rs 4,638 crore on a net basis in the second fortnight of March.



Meanwhile, FPIs bought capital goods stocks worth Rs 1,731 crore, construction materials worth Rs 1,140 crore, and construction company shares worth Rs 1,199 crore. Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) worth Rs 1,103 crore and consumer durables (Rs 850 crore) were the other buys during this period. “For many of the big IT players, the financial sector accounts for a third of their revenues. The banking crisis in the western world could hurt them," said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and advisory firm.

Also Read Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September FMCG companies watch rural demand with bated breath as pain persists Indian subsidiaries of FMCG giants outperforming their parent cos: Report Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days 5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any? Oil & Gas shares in focus: MGL hits 52-week high; ONGC, IGL jump up to 3% Godrej Properties soars 8% on strong Q4 business update Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds



"Still, volume growth (in FMCG) is in single digits. In a higher interest-hike scenario, FMCG is the best defensive sector. Maybe FPIs think the rate-hike cycle hasn't peaked," said Chokkalingam. The focus on capital goods and construction was attributed to the government’s thrust on capital expenditure and the production-linked incentive schemes. FMCG stocks, meanwhile, were picked up as defensive buying.

Despite the selling, the highest sectoral allocation was to financial services firms at 33.5 per cent, up from 33.07 per cent in the previous fortnight. IT (10.97 per cent) and energy (10.11 per cent) were the other sectors with high FPI allocation.