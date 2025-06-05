Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
premium

Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore, respectively. Photo: Shutterstock

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The last fortnight of May saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inject ₹6,989 crore into the domestic equities, driven by optimism around the India-Pakistan ceasefire, hopes of a potential United States (US) trade deal and a surge in block deals.  
According to the data from Prime Infobase, FPIs invested ₹7,052 crore in telecom, mostly due to the rising subscriber base, and potential tariff hikes.   
Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore, respectively.
“The telecom sector is a growth story both in terms of subscriber base and potential for tariff hikes,” Chokkalingam G, founder,
Topics : FPIs FMCGs healthcare Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon