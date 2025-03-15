From Bajaj Finance to Wipro: Stocks that sailed through market storm

The Indian equity market continues to grind lower after hitting a new high in September last year.

The broad-based Nifty 200 index is down 15.9 per cent since September end while largecap-oriented Nifty 50 has fallen 13.2 per cent during this period.

The sell-off has been across the board with 185 or 92.5 per cent of all Nifty 200 stocks witnessing a price decline and 68.5 per cent (137 of 200) falling 15 per cent or more during this period.

The wider sell-off has caused losses for most of the diversified portfolios, but the correction has also produced quite a