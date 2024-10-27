Fund pick: HSBC Value Fund, a steady drumbeat of value creation

HSBC Value Fund, launched in January 2010, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the focused funds category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters up to June 2024. As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 13,358 crore, an increase from Rs 7,285 crore in June 2021.

The fund has been managed by Venugopal Manghat, Sonal Gupta, and Gautam Bhupal since November 2012, July 2021, and October 2023, respectively.

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio invested in equity