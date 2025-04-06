FY26: A market-share grab year for broking, says Centrum Broking's ED & CEO

Even as the markets prepare for the new financial year, SANDEEP NAYAK, executive director and chief executive officer at Centrum Broking, shares insights with Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview. He discusses how the ‘Trump reset’ is not yet fully reflected in the markets and that its full impact will become clear over the next quarter in terms of its effect on countries and sectors globally. Edited excerpts:

What’s your outlook for the Indian stock markets for 2025-26 (FY26)?

The outlook for Indian equity markets is constructive. The gross domestic product growth for FY26 is estimated at around 6.5 per