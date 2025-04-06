Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FY26: A market-share grab year for broking, says Centrum Broking's ED & CEO

FY26: A market-share grab year for broking, says Centrum Broking's ED & CEO

The gross domestic product growth for FY26 is estimated at around 6.5%, and the earnings growth for Nifty for FY26, said Sandeep Nayak, ED and CEO at Centrum Broking

Sandeep Nayak, executive director and chief executive officer at Centrum Broking
Premium

Sandeep Nayak, executive director and chief executive officer at Centrum Broking

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the markets prepare for the new financial year, SANDEEP NAYAK, executive director and chief executive officer at Centrum Broking, shares insights with Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview. He discusses how the ‘Trump reset’ is not yet fully reflected in the markets and that its full impact will become clear over the next quarter in terms of its effect on countries and sectors globally. Edited excerpts:
 
What’s your outlook for the Indian stock markets for 2025-26 (FY26)?
 
The outlook for Indian equity markets is constructive. The gross domestic product growth for FY26 is estimated at around 6.5 per
Topics : Centrum Broking Markets Investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon