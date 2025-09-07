Global edtech company XED sets the syllabus for GIFT City listings

XED, a global education technology (edtech) firm focused on executive programmes with leading universities, is preparing to raise $12 million through an initial public offering (IPO) at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

This will be the first IPO at the IFSC and could serve as a template for other companies considering the tax-friendly jurisdiction.

XED Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Kallelil said GIFT City was chosen for its strategic value, given the firm’s presence in India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the US.

Kallelil emphasised that liquidity and