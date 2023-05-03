Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Wadia Group-owned Go First Airways’ (Go First) insolvency plea could trigger a 'momentum rally' in shares of rival airlines, Interglobe Aviation (parent company of IndiGo) and SpiceJet, as they look to gain bankrupt airline's market share, said analysts.
On the bourses, shares of InterGlobe Aviation hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,235.95, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, while those of SpiceJet and Jet Airways rallied 6 per cent (Rs 33.25) and 5 per cent (Rs 60.59), respectively, following the development, which was announced post market hours on Tuesday.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr
IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts
'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%
SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3
IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches
Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts
Gravita India hits 52-week high; up 11% on huge volume day after Q4 results
CPSE index nears record high after six years; RVNL zooms 125% since March
Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy
Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club
Interglobe Aviat
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y