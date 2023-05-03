close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Apart from IndiGo, Tata group-owned Air India, could be the second key beneficiary given its strong fleet and balance-sheet strength

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Indigo
Web Exclusive Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wadia Group-owned Go First Airways’ (Go First) insolvency plea could trigger a 'momentum rally' in shares of rival airlines, Interglobe Aviation (parent company of IndiGo) and SpiceJet, as they look to gain bankrupt airline's market share, said analysts.
On the bourses, shares of InterGlobe Aviation hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,235.95, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, while those of SpiceJet and Jet Airways rallied 6 per cent (Rs 33.25) and 5 per cent (Rs 60.59), respectively, following the development, which was announced post market hours on Tuesday.

Or

Also Read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Gravita India hits 52-week high; up 11% on huge volume day after Q4 results

CPSE index nears record high after six years; RVNL zooms 125% since March

Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

Interglobe Aviat

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Go Air Markets IndiGo SpiceJet Aviation stocks Civil Aviation civil aviation sector AirAsia Spicejet Go Air

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Hero MotoCorp
3 min read

Gravita India hits 52-week high; up 11% on huge volume day after Q4 results

Gravita India
3 min read

CPSE index nears record high after six years; RVNL zooms 125% since March

markets
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Go First
2 min read

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

Hindustan Aeronautics joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Welspun India zooms 20% as investors cheer buyback plan, strong Q4 results

Welspun India
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

IndiGo
2 min read

Datamatics hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4FY23 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon