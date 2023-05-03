Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

In this section

First Published: May 03 2023

Wadia Group-owned Go First Airways’ (Go First) insolvency plea could trigger a 'momentum rally' in shares of rival airlines, Interglobe Aviation (parent company of IndiGo) and SpiceJet, as they look to gain bankrupt airline's market share, said analysts.

On the bourses, shares of InterGlobe Aviation hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,235.95, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, while those of SpiceJet and Jet Airways rallied 6 per cent (Rs 33.25) and 5 per cent (Rs 60.59), respectively, following the development, which was announced post market hours on Tuesday.

