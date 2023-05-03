Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

By Arpan Chaturvedi

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed.

As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters.

"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

Lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation, said two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

The filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.

Also Read Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result? Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do? Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3 Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April IT employees union NITES urges Nasscom to act against job frauds Go First cancels flight amid bankruptcy: Know all about the refund process CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Emails sent to the other banks were not immediately answered.

The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.

"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.

It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.

Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders, it said.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New DelhiAdditional reporting by Siddhi Nayak in MumbaiWriting by Ira DugalEditing by Mark Potter)