Godrej Consumer margins to recover in H2FY26 after GST transition

The stock of fast-moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has lost 12.6 per cent over the past month. While the lower goods and services tax (GST) is a positive, the gains are expected to flow through in the December quarter and over the medium term. In the short term (Q2), however, disruption is likely to result in lower volumes and revenues, with margins also expected to remain under pressure.

The company, in a pre-quarter update, said that a third of GCPL’s portfolio—primarily toilet soaps and smaller categories such as talcum powders, shampoos, and shaving creams—will benefit from