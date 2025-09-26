Gold to Sensex ratio highest since 2014, barring Covid pandemic year

A continued rally in gold prices and a poor showing by stocks have pushed the ratio of the gold price to the Sensex to its highest level in over a decade if one omits the pandemic days of 2020, when there was a fall in equity prices for a brief period.

The ratio of gold to equity for the Indian markets on Friday climbed to 1.4, the highest since January-March 2014, when it was close to 1.5. For comparison, the ratio was 0.97 at the end of December last year and 0.89 at the end of September.

The current ratio