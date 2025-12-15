Greenfield sectors, order book likely to drive revenue growth for L&T

Monday, December 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T’s strong order book has been driven by orders from the Middle East (and around 50 per cent of the order book is overseas), which have offset a slowdown in domestic orders. A pick-up in domestic orders can only come via the resumption of private sector capex.

Devangshu Datta
Larsen & Toubro, or L&T, recently transferred its realty segment to a wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Realty Properties. This move is aimed at scaling the realty business and potentially listing it to unlock value.
 
Analysts reckon L&T Realty can achieve sales of Rs 8,500 crore, translating into an operating profit of Rs 4,700 crore by FY30. The transfer is via a slump sale valued at Rs 6,300 crore. L&T Realty delivered sales of Rs 850 crore in H1 FY26, and Rs 200 crore was contributed by the subsidiary. (FY25 realty revenue was Rs 2,600 crore, with operating profit at Rs
